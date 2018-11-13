HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An 18-year-old Lamar High School student is dead and three suspects are wanted by police after multiple killings over the last few weeks.
ABC13's Jessica Willey has learned Delindsey Dwayne Mack is the Lamar student who was found shot to death near campus Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.
The source described Mack's murder as a "gang hit," and said investigators are working on leads to find the teen's killers.
Police said Mack was walking with a 15-year-old female student from Lamar when they were ambushed in the 2800 block of Bammel Lane.
Three suspects walked up to the students, and then one young man wearing a mask and black hoodie opened fire.
While the girl was grazed by a bullet, Mack was shot multiple times.
HPD's assistant chief Troy Finner said the suspect stood over him and continued to fire shots before jumping into a black Subaru and fleeing the scene.
Mack died after arriving at the hospital. The female victim is in stable condition.
“Very disappointing that it has come to this in our city... stand up and say something. Today is someone else’s kid. Tomorrow it could be yours.” @HoustonISD @houstonpolice after two Lamar HS students shot. One killed nearby school. pic.twitter.com/sQ1F6DOEAN— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 13, 2018
During Tuesday's press conference, HISD officials said all after school activities at Lamar High School and Jack Yates High School would be canceled. The teen who was shot and killed was a transfer student from Yates.
The suspects are described as three young males, driving a four-door black Subaru with the back passenger window covered with a plastic bag and paper plates.
Police are urging anyone in the community with information regarding the suspects to call the Houston Police Department.
This incident comes less than a week after two Lamar High School teens were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
