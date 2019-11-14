Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash determined to return to her norm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in October is determined in her rehab sessions, according to her mom.
As London Banks tries to recover from her injuries, deputies are asking for your help in finding the driver who hit her.
London made her first public appearance since the October crash at a press conference with Crime Stoppers on Thursday.
"Her personality is now starting to radiate through all of the scars and all of this pain," London's mom Shandra Mosely Banks said.
The 13-year-old was hit on Oct. 2, while she was walking with her brother. Police say the car hit London and the driver left the scene without stopping.
Since then, her family and authorities have made it their mission to find the suspect who fled. Authorities said she was hit by a black vehicle they believe was a four-door Kia Forte.
"At this time we don't know the race of the driver, age, or gender," investigator Ramon Gutierrez said. "The vehicle should have damage to the right portion, possibly the bumper and maybe the windshield."
London's mom said the teen is still on the uphill road of recovery with upcoming rehab sessions but "she's been doing really good." Banks said, "She's very determined to get to her norm. She works very hard in all of her rehab sessions to prove that."
London has been moved from the hospital to TIRR to continue her rehabilitation, but the hope is for her to go home in a week once her family gets their home ready to continue her treatment.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
