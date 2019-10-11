This car believed to be involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 13-year-old

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is trying to identify the vehicle that struck 13-year-old London Castaneda-Banks.
READ MORE: Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
On Oct. 2, around 6:30 p.m, London was walking with her brother in the 15500 block of Ella Blvd. London and her brother were trying to cross the street when a car hit London. The driver left the scene without stopping.
London was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and she is recovering from her injuries. The suspect's vehicle, possibly a black Chevrolet Cruze or Kia Forte, can be seen in the video above.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Traffic Enforcement Division at 713-274-7400. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
READ MORE: 'It's beautiful': Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim