Charges filed against 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in May 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in east Houston, according to police.

On May 27, 2021, detectives responded to a shooting and crash in the 13100 block of Indianapolis Street.

When officers arrived, the 17-year-old victim, identified as Antonio Castillo, was found in a white car in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced Castillo dead.

Officers learned that Castillo was with three other people in the car, attempting to leave the area when a suspect in a red sedan shot into the vehicle and fled, HPD said.

Further investigation identified the 16-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released, in the case, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

The teen will be referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a murder charge, officials said.