HPD investigating shooting death of 18-year-old in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in east Houston.At around 4 p.m. Thursday, HPD posted on Twitter a photo of crews responding to the 13200 block of Indianapolis.According to police, officers received a call of two cars driving through the neighborhood that may have been exchanging gunfire. When officers arrived at the location, they found a gray Chevy in front of the home. Inside the vehicle was an 18-year-old, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area. Police are investigating the scene and checking for surveillance video.It's unknown if the Chevy was one of the two vehicles involved in the reported gunfire.