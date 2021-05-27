HPD investigating shooting death of 18-year-old in east Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD investigating death 18-year-old in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in east Houston.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, HPD posted on Twitter a photo of crews responding to the 13200 block of Indianapolis.



According to police, officers received a call of two cars driving through the neighborhood that may have been exchanging gunfire. When officers arrived at the location, they found a gray Chevy in front of the home. Inside the vehicle was an 18-year-old, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area. Police are investigating the scene and checking for surveillance video.

It's unknown if the Chevy was one of the two vehicles involved in the reported gunfire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News