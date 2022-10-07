17-year-old accused of throwing objects, shooting at Bacliff bicyclists, pedestrians, deputies say

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teen allegedly connected to multiple violent assaults on bicyclists and pedestrians.

Jason Salgado, 17, was arrested on Oct. 5 and held on a $20,000 bond at the Galveston County Jail, according to records. Charges were approved for Salgado for engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives identified the teen after an in-depth investigation into the assaults occurring in the Bacliff area, about 16 miles northwest of Galveston.

Multiple victims had been struck by a blunt force object that came from a moving vehicle. Two victims were shot at but were not struck. Another person did suffer a gunshot wound to the leg, deputies say.

Another victim was hit by the suspect's vehicle while they were riding a bicycle. Witnesses and victims positively identified the car as a dark-colored sedan with temporary license plates, according to Capt. James Roy of the GCSO.

Officials say two additional juvenile suspects were identified and have pending charges in the investigation.

If anyone has information on the investigation or may have been a victim, please contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322.