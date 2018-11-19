Teen arrested and charged in murder of store clerk gunned down during robbery

Houston police have just released new surveillance video showing two men accused of killing a convenience store clerk in Spring Branch.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A teenager has been arrested for the murder of a beloved convenience store clerk.

Jose Bonilla-Ortiz, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with shooting Faruk Bhuiya during a robbery on Nov. 10 at the Metro Food Mart in the Spring Branch area.
Surveillance video shows two men in hooded sweatshirts gun down Bhuiya. The second man has yet to be identified.

Bhuiya and his wife shared a house right behind the convenience store on Witte Road. The two were married less than two years.

Bonilla-Ortiz, who has no prior criminal history in Harris County, is set to appear in court today. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

RELATED: Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston

