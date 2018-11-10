Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A convenience store clerk was killed Saturday night in the Spring Branch area.
The death happened approximately at 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Witte Road near Hammerly Boulevard.
There are no suspects at this time.
Our Homicide investigators are en route to 1600 Witte. Preliminary information indicates one person was fatally shot. Incident occurred about 850 pm. No other information at this time. Investigation on-going. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2018