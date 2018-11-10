Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Convenience store clerk shot and killed in Spring Branch area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convenience store clerk was killed Saturday night in the Spring Branch area.

The death happened approximately at 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Witte Road near Hammerly Boulevard.

There are no suspects at this time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggas stationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23 dead in massive wildfire in Northern California: Officials
Woman shot in the head in southwest Houston police say
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
Cold and clouds sticking around ahead of a soggy Sunday
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
VIDEO: Food fight between Clear Brook and Clear Lake students
Houston civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell laid to rest
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Show More
Mandatory water restrictions begin Monday for Galveston
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
2 arrested, 1 on the run after shootout and chase with police
Lamar HS students involved in apparent murder-suicide identified
Woman shoots and kills husband after argument in Spring
More News