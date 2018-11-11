Police release surveillance photos of suspects wanted in convenience store clerk shooting in northwest Houston

Houston police have released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted after a clerk was shot and killed at a convenience store Saturday night in northwest Houston.

The shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at Metro Food Mart in the 1000 block of Witte Road.

According to police, they found an employee deceased from gunshot wounds. It is believed the employee was shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim has been identified as Farouk Bahuiya, according to the victim's wife.

The suspects are described only as two males wearing red and dark blue hoodies.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

