Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston

Outside a northwest side convenience store, you could hear prayers in two languages. Grief is understood universally in this close-knit neighborhood."We have this family that has no racial divide, no language divide. We love each other and when we need something, one of us will open our mouths and everybody knows and they are right there," said neighbor Doreen Salazar.Phyllis Bhuiya always worried about her husband working late nights at the Metro Food Mart on Witte Road. Their home is just behind the store, and last night she heard the sirens."I heard one, I heard another one. I was putting my shoes on and I heard another one. I didn't even tie my shoes," said Bhuiya.Just before 8:30 p.m., police say Farouk Bhuiya was shot while working. Investigators believe the two men responsible are seen in surveillance video and allegedly shot the clerk during an attempted robbery.Neighbors showed up Sunday night to let his wife know Farouk was a part of their lives."This is one man. The neighborhood is heartbroken," said a neighbor who comforted the victim's wife.For many in the area, stopping at the Metro Food Mart was a part of their everyday routines."We love him and we're going to miss him. We can't have this in our world. You don't get to shoot people. Put away the guns," said a customer.Phyllis Bhuiya says she's heartbroken. The couple hadn't even celebrated their second anniversary."The last thing you say to your spouse, 'I love you.' Say it before you go to bed, when you walk out that door. I'm a prime example. I'll never get to tell him again. I'll never get to tell him again I love him and that's hard," said Bhuiya.