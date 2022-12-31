Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old appeared in court on Saturday after being accused of taking a two-day-old infant from its mother, according to court records.

Charging documents show that kidnapping charges were filed against Kristie Julian after she reportedly abducted a newborn from its mother and told officers that the child was hers.

She was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail on Friday. In her court appearance on Saturday, a judge set her bond at $20,000.

In compliance with her bond conditions, Julian, who has no prior convictions or arrests, may have no contact with the newborn, its mother, or any related person.

In an affidavit, Julian is noted to work as a dog sitter and suffers from seizures and anxiety, and is currently pregnant.

A baby registry allegedly belonging to Julian and her 24-year-old boyfriend appeared online and stated that their due date is Jan. 11, 2023.

Julian is expected to be back in court on Jan. 3, 2023.