ted cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden's electoral win in ABC13 exclusive

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who is facing intense calls for his resignation, told ABC13 exclusively that his intent to oppose Joe Biden's electoral win was based on legality and to fight voter fraud.

In his first interview since the U.S. Capitol was under unprecedented siege by President Donald Trump's supporters, Cruz also insisted that he did not agree and has never agreed with the sitting president's rhetoric that fired up the chaos and left four people dead on Wednesday.

"The president's language and rhetoric often goes too far. I think, yesterday in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless. I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the president's language and rhetoric for the last four years," Cruz said.

He continued, "If you looked to what I have said, you will not find me say the same language or rhetoric."

In the video player above, watch Sen. Cruz's full exclusive interview, which covers his own experience inside the Capitol building and whether he believes Pres. Trump should be out of office immediately.

Before the Capitol police were overwhelmed, Trump had rallied his supporters to march to the legislative building, essentially to halt the Electoral College certification.

Moreover, though, Cruz had been steadfast with the aim of his opposition. When Congress reconvened to resume the certification, he remained one of the seven senators out of an original 11 who voted to dispute Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden.

Some lawmakers who originally intended to oppose changed course during the reconvened session, basing their decision on the events earlier in the day.

The fact that Cruz stood firm with the opposition did not sit well with colleagues, and the Texas Democratic Party wanted him to resign immediately.

Cruz, though, dismissed the calls, saying they were, to him, an unsurprising political ploy by Democrats.

"I do think it's really cynical for them to try and take advantage of what was a tragic event that occurred yesterday in Washington - the terrorist attack on the Capitol was despicable," Cruz said.

Despite failing in his efforts, Cruz said at the end of the day, Congress certified the Electoral College win for Biden and the president-elect will be sworn in on Jan. 20 as the law stipulates.

SEE ALSO: Sen. Cornyn says he won't join Texas Republicans planning to object certification of Joe Biden's win

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonwashington dcted cruzriotus capitolu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED CRUZ
Texas Democrats call for Cruz's resignation after Capitol chaos
Sen. Ted Cruz: Relief bill is wasteful spending
Cornyn and Cruz split over election lawsuit
Ted Cruz blocks Senate resolution to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st case of more contagious COVID-19 strain found near Houston
Houston activists spotted with guns protesting Capitol riots
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
Turning dry, windy, and cool on Thursday
Houston mayor weighs on DC Capitol riot and COVID-19 crisis
FBI looking to identify people who incited violence in Capitol riots
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Show More
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Doc Rivers speaks out on D.C. riot
ABC13's virtual job fair features gigs paying up to $22 per hour
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Texas City
Dickinson's new mayor to be pulled out of a hat tonight
More TOP STORIES News