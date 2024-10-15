Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour Book': All the details

Taylor Swift fans will soon have another way to celebrate her massively successful Eras Tour.
The Grammy-winning singer is releasing her first-ever book, "The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," as a way to commemorate the history she and her fans made on her record-setting tour, which officially kicked off back in March 2023.
In an Instagram post, Swift said the book will be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, (and) all the magical memories you guys brought every single night" of the tour.
Swift, who released a Golden Globe-nominated and box office juggernaut of a concert film for the Eras Tour in October 2023, called the book a retrospective of "the most wondrous experience" of her life.
"The Eras Tour Book" retails for $39.99 and will be available on Black Friday, Nov. 29, exclusively at Target.
Also releasing the same day is the first-ever physical release of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on CD and vinyl, retailing for $17.99 and $59.99 respectively.
Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for the final leg of the Eras Tour, ending in December.