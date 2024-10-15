Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour Book': All the details

Taylor Swift fans will soon have another way to celebrate her massively successful Eras Tour.

The Grammy-winning singer is releasing her first-ever book, "The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," as a way to commemorate the history she and her fans made on her record-setting tour, which officially kicked off back in March 2023.

In an Instagram post, Swift said the book will be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, (and) all the magical memories you guys brought every single night" of the tour.

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File

Swift, who released a Golden Globe-nominated and box office juggernaut of a concert film for the Eras Tour in October 2023, called the book a retrospective of "the most wondrous experience" of her life.

"The Eras Tour Book" retails for $39.99 and will be available on Black Friday, Nov. 29, exclusively at Target.

Also releasing the same day is the first-ever physical release of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on CD and vinyl, retailing for $17.99 and $59.99 respectively.

Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for the final leg of the Eras Tour, ending in December.