Man pays thousands to destroy guitar signed by Taylor Swift, video shows

The buyer paid $3,200 at a Texas auction for the guitar before destroying it.

The buyer of an auctioned guitar signed by Taylor Swift took a hammer to his new purchase, footage shows.

The spectacle happened at an event in Austin, Texas on September 28.

In the video, the crowd is heard cheering on the man takes a hammer and smashes the guitar.

The incident occurred at the Ellis County Wildgame Dinner, an annual fundraiser event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in Austin that included an auction.

The footage was taken by Joe D Cobb.

Cobb told Storyful the buyer paid $3,200 for the guitar before destroying it.

The guitar included a certificate of authenticity to confirm it was a genuine Taylor Swift autograph, according to TMZ.

Other items auctioned included a ten day safari for two in South Africa, an Argentina Dove Hunt and a Cape Buffalo Hunt in South Africa, according to the Ellis County Wildgame Dinner's social media.

The auction benefits gricultural and rural education to the youth of Ellis County, Texas.