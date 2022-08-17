Targeted drive-by shooting damaged multiple vehicles in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after several vehicles and a home were damaged in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At 11:20 p.m., officers with the Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 100 block of Avenue E after several vehicles and a nearby house were damaged in a shooting.

1 of 4

Investigators believe the shooter(s) were targeting a specific house.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were inside one of the vehicles during the time of the shooting and suffered minor injuries due to flying glass, according to police.

It's unknown if the two occupants inside one of the vehicles were the target.

Sugar Land PD did not immediately provide a description of the suspect(s) or vehicle.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS. A cash reward could be available, and all tipsters will remain anonymous.