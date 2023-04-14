Weekend guide: Sail away on a Tall Ship of Texas, find bluebonnets in this Sugar Land park and rev your engine for art cars.

Historic vessels sail into Gulf of Mexico, including Elissa, the official Tall Ship of Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- As noted boatsman (and occasional musician) Christopher Cross famously noted in "Sailing," his light rock masterpiece, "the canvas can do miracles."

Locals can take in a bit of that miracle working this weekend with the arrival of a famed festival.

The 2023 Tall Ships Galveston festival docks at the island this weekend at the historic waterfront area from Thursday, April 13 though Sunday, April 16. As the name implies, the event sees an impressive fleet and array of tall ships raving and cruising into Gulf waters as part of Tall Ships America's Challenge series, which also includes stops in Florida ports St. Petersburg and Pensacola this year.

Aside from taking in the spectacle of stunning and towering watercraft, visitors can look forward to ship tours and sailing excursions, music, food and drink, and more family-friendly special events at Galveston's Pier 21 and surrounding areas. Performer schedules can be found here.

For the full story on these amazing ships, visit our partners at CultureMap Houston.