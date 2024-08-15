Suspect in custody after multi-agency SWAT response to search warrant execution in Katy area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was arrested after a multi-agency SWAT situation in the Katy area on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The scene started unfolding at about 12:46 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maverick Park Lane in west Harris County, where a search and arrest warrant was being executed.

The Katy Police Department, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County SWAT units, and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived to assist.

It remains unclear at this time who officials were searching for or why, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media 45 minutes later, confirming that a suspect was in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

