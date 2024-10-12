Man charged week after woman found dead at Seabrook apartment with 2 kids inside, police say

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been made a week after a woman was found dead inside the Teakwood apartment complex in Seabrook, according to police.

The Seabrook Police Department told ABC13 that officers responded to a shooting at the Teakwood apartment complex at about 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Investigators said the police department received reports of a man wielding a gun, possibly even pointing it at children in the apartment.

When officers arrived, two small children peeked out of the window and eventually opened the door for the police.

Authorities then found a young woman, identified as Mary Jayne Collins, dead on the floor and placed the children with family members, according to the police department.

SWAT was called to the scene and searched the unit for the suspect, identified as Dawayland Earnest Hurst, who police say left before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the Collins' death was a result of domestic violence and that Hurst assaulted one of the victim's children only minutes before officers arrived at the scene and discovered her body.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Collins' cause of death was blunt force trauma and a single stab wound to the upper body.

