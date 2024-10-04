SWAT responds to reported shooting at Teakwood apartments in Seabrook, police say

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after there were reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Seabrook on Friday, according to police.

The Seabrook Police Department told Eyewitness News that there is no threat to the general public.

However, residents of the Teakwood apartment building are urged to take shelter, and those who are not at their units should not return to the complex until law enforcement has given them the all-clear.

SkyEye was above the scene at 2401 Repsdorph Road, where heavy police presence and a SWAT team could be seen surrounding the area.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but an investigation is underway.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates and follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

