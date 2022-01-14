swat

Mother and 5-year-old safe after hours-long SWAT standoff in Greenspoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her 5-year-old daughter are safe after a SWAT scene ended in the Greenspoint area.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. about an assault in progress at 16000 Cotillion and Imperial Valley Drive.

Dispatch received a call from a woman telling them that she was OK and that police should leave, but based on protocol they weren't allowed to do that and SWAT was also called to the scene.

Officers who responded heard gunshots coming from inside the home, where it was believed multiple people were inside, HPD said.

Investigators say two people, one of them the ex-boyfriend of the woman, forced their way into her apartment and fired at least two shots before SWAT arrived at 11:45 p.m. and surrounded the property.

No one was hurt.

It took negotiators about three hours to convince the ex and a teen to let the woman and her daughter leave.

SWAT did not specifically get into how they handled the negotiations but said tear gas was not used and they did not need to storm in.

The ex and the teen surrendered.

One of the suspects has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second suspect has been charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Authorities have not released either suspect's identity.

