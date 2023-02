3 aggravated robbery suspects arrested after SWAT standoff in west Harris County

The suspects were wanted for aggravated robbery and deputies were trying to execute a search warrant. No one was injured during the standoff, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT standoff in west Harris County ended with three suspects being taken into custody.

The standoff unfolded at the Central Park Apartments located at 3230 South Gessner Road near Richmond Avenue.

Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT said the suspects were wanted for aggravated robbery and deputies were trying to execute a search warrant.

In an update posted to Twitter, SWAT officials said everyone is safe and no one was injured.