SWAT officers swarm warehouse near Northpoint Drive in Greenspoint area, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was about four hours ago that ABC13 heard on the scanners about some sort of a SWAT situation in the Greenspoint area. Though things have calmed significantly, there is still some law enforcement presence in the area.

Video shows both the FBI and the Harris County Sheriff's Office were involved. They swarmed what appears to be a distribution center near 90 Northpoint Dr.

We reached out to the sheriff's office trying to get more information.

A spokesperson told ABC13's Charly Edsitty that the FBI is in charge of sharing information and the sheriff's office's primary role was to help secure the area.

Earlier Thursday morning, we also saw several members of the SWAT team run across the complex to a different location, likely trying to track down whoever they're looking for.

It doesn't appear anyone has been arrested.

