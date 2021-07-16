Confrontation between neighbors ends with SWAT scene after metal pipe was thrown, HPD said

HPD SWAT, Negotation Team, and PIO are responding to a scene in the 700 block of North Super St. near Lockwood Dr.



Preliminary information is a man assaulted an elderly woman & then barricaded himself alone inside a residence. He is possibly armed.#hounews pic.twitter.com/2sl9HzlZae — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities from the Houston Police Department's SWAT and Negotiation team responded to a scene where they said a man barricaded himself inside his apartment after throwing a piece of heavy metal at his elderly neighbor.According to the HPD, officers were called to the 700 block of North Super Street on Friday.Lt. Larry Crowson said the man reportedly threw a "heavy metal pipe" toward the older woman during a confrontation.It is unclear how the confrontation came about, however, police said the suspect also went to another neighbor's residence after the first incident and punched out a window.Officials said when they arrived, they asked the man to come out, but he refused. He later surrendered to authorities after being in the apartment for about 90 minutes.Police said the only injury reported was on the suspect's hand from breaking the window.