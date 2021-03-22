Suspected drunk driver causes gas leak after crashing into NW Harris Co. home, deputies say

The crash happened on Hazyknoll Lane near Gears Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Harris County deputies say a male driver lost control and crashed through the fence, into the back of a home.
Pictures from the scene show the driver's car in the back of the home, and the fence knocked down.
D1 units are working a major accident involving a possible intoxicated driver who ran into a house. #hounews pic.twitter.com/2jcNjNeOOa— Captain J. Nanny (@HCSO_D1Patrol) March 22, 2021
The driver attempted to leave the scene on foot, according to deputies.
Authorities say an altercation broke out between the suspect, the home owner, a wrecker driver and a HCSO deputy.
Deputies say the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
The crash caused a gas leak inside the house. Deputies say no one inside the home was injured.
Investigators say the driver created a very dangerous situation in the area.
"We do have a current hazardous situation," said Steven Tusing with Harris County ESD 17. "We've secured the gas as best as we can, but we believe there may be a leak underneath the ground."
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies haven't said what charges the driver will be facing.