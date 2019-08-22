Suspect named in Houston car theft that left man pinned between vehicles

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police sources say a suspect has been identified in a violent carjacking.

Sources say 25-year-old Louis Caples left a man seriously injured when he took the man's car, with his wife still inside of it.

Investigators received a tip identifying him as the suspect. It happened last week at a gas station in southwest Houston.

SEE MORE: Man pinned between two vehicles after robber attempts to steal vehicle with his wife inside
EMBED More News Videos

Man may lose legs after jumping on hood to try to stop robber from stealing car with wife inside



Orlando Ballester-Perez, 47, went inside, while his wife stayed in the car. Police say that's when the suspect got in the driver's seat. Perez then jumped on the hood in an attempt to stop the man.

The suspect then took off, ultimately crashing into a van, pinning Perez.

Cell phone video above shows the aftermath of the crash. It left Perez's legs badly injured.

Court records show Caples is charged with several other violent crimes.

Just last week, he allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend and hit her with a frying pan.

The injuries were so bad, court records say the woman may have a miscarriage as a result of the assault.

At the time of that alleged assault, Caples was out on bond, accused of shooting his uncle.

Perez works in maintenance at his apartment complex. His co-worker says he's still in the hospital but doing better. His wife has been by his side the entire time.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftman injuredsuspect profilecar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing student
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Massage Heights employee in Houston accused of sex assault
Slingshot ride's cables snap moments before launch | VIDEO
Babysitter accused of fracturing toddler's skull while high
Wrestler Ric Flair fires up Astros fans with first pitch
Study finds 'crazy cat lady' stereotype is a myth
Show More
Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship
Working long hours put you at greater risk for stroke, study says
Owners desperate to find 6 missing horses in Houston
Safe drivers can earn free food and more with this app
Pipeline construction damaging homes in Channelview: lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News