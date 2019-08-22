Suspect named in Houston car theft that left man pinned between vehicles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5464273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man may lose legs after jumping on hood to try to stop robber from stealing car with wife inside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police sources say a suspect has been identified in a violent carjacking.Sources say 25-year-old Louis Caples left a man seriously injured when he took the man's car, with his wife still inside of it.Investigators received a tip identifying him as the suspect. It happened last week at a gas station in southwest Houston.Orlando Ballester-Perez, 47, went inside, while his wife stayed in the car. Police say that's when the suspect got in the driver's seat. Perez then jumped on the hood in an attempt to stop the man.The suspect then took off, ultimately crashing into a van, pinning Perez.Cell phone video above shows the aftermath of the crash. It left Perez's legs badly injured.Court records show Caples is charged with several other violent crimes.Just last week, he allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend and hit her with a frying pan.The injuries were so bad, court records say the woman may have a miscarriage as a result of the assault.At the time of that alleged assault, Caples was out on bond, accused of shooting his uncle.Perez works in maintenance at his apartment complex. His co-worker says he's still in the hospital but doing better. His wife has been by his side the entire time.