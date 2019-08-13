Man pinned between two vehicles after robber attempts to steal vehicle with his wife inside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man may lose both of his legs after a bizarre robbery and crash in southwest Houston.On Monday, Houston police say a man and his wife drove up to a gas station located in the 9500 block of Woodfair Drive around 8 p.m.Police told ABC13 that while the husband was inside the gas station, a man jumped into the driver's side of his vehicle with his wife still in the passenger seat.The husband jumped on the hood of his car to prevent the suspect from driving off with his wife in the car, police said.Authorities said the suspect started swerving the vehicle to throw the husband off, but crashed into a minivan, pinning the husband between both vehicles.Officers applied tourniquets to the husband's legs until the paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.The wife and the driver of the minivan were both injured. The suspect fled the scene.