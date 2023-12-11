HPD releases surveillance photos of wanted man in SW Houston apartment shooting

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male. The suspect, who shot the victim multiple times, was accompanied by a group of other people and fled on foot while others escaped in a black sedan, according to HPD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the loose after a man was killed when an argument outside a southwest Houston apartment complex escalated on Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance pictures of the suspect sought in connection to the shooting on Wanda Lane near Fondren Road.

The victim is believed to be a 44-year-old man, though his identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about about 12:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said the suspect shot the victim multiple times. First responders responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

HPD said the suspect was accompanied by a group of other people and ran away while others escaped in a black sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.