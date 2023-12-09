50-year-old man shot and killed in apartment complex parking lot in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed when an argument outside a southwest Houston apartment complex escalated on Saturday morning.
The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the St. James Place Apartments in the 6500 block of Wanda Lane near Fondren Road.
First responders pronounced the 50-year-old man dead at the scene, according to police.
According to investigators, the 50-year-old was arguing with six men in the parking lot when someone in the group pulled out a gun and killed him.
Houston police said two of the men ran away while four others escaped in a vehicle.
Investigators are looking for the suspects and a getaway car, and haven't disclosed what led to the argument.