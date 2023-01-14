Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill everybody inside a movie theater in Spring, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Jan. 12, deputies responded to the Star Cinema located in the 1400 block of Lake Plaza Drive in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man, identified as Hugo Acosta, was threatening to kill everyone at the theater which placed customers in fear, investigators said.

Acosta was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with terroristic threat and was given a $100,000 bond.

No further information was provided.