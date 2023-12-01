Suspect killed by law enforcement after firing at deputies in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after authorities say he shot at officers from a home in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened near a residence in the 15400 block of Flemington Avenue.

While deputies were investigating the area, a man exited the home and started firing at them, according to Gonzalez.

Deputies reportedly returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured, according to HCSO.

This is a breaking news story. ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.