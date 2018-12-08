HANIA AGUILAR

Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old North Carolina girl

Man charged with murder, rape of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

NORTH CAROLINA --
The FBI and Lumberton police have made an arrest in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.


Michael Ray McLellan, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child and concealment of a death.

Michael Ray McLellan



Aguilar was kidnapped when she went to start her aunt's SUV before school at her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, North Carolina on November 5. That's when a man dressed in black and wearing a yellow bandana covering his face forced her into the vehicle, authorities said.

A body was discovered on November 27 in Robeson County in a place not visible from the road. The next day, the FBI announced it believed the body was that of 13-year-old Aguilar.

Results of tests from the FBI's lab at Quantico on the stolen SUV recovered and preliminary results from the North Carolina State Crime Lab on Hania's body resulted in the charges, the FBI said in a news release.

McLellan is being held on no bond and is expected for his first appearance on these charges Monday.
