Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Dickinson Little League coach

ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to the mother of a 24-year-old Dickinson Little League coach who was hit by a driver and left to die in Webster.

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Webster police say they have found the man responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a Dickinson Little League coach.

On Monday, Jessy Castelan was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that killed Adrian Gonzalez, 24.

Police say Castelan hit Gonzalez with a car and left him to die in a ditch near Challenger Seven Memorial Park in Webster.

Since the incident, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle.

Castelan is charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in a fatality.

Gonzalez was engaged. He was going to college and working, his mother said.

At Dickinson Little League, where he coached his younger brother's team for several seasons, he was making a difference.

"He was great with kids, loved by all the kids," said Jessie Brantley, Dickinson Little League president. "To sacrifice hours and hours and hours, not just for his little brother, but for 40 to 50 kids a year, that means something."

Candlelight vigil honors Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run accident

