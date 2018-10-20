EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4492562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to the mother of a 24-year-old Dickinson Little League coach who was hit by a driver and left to die in Webster.

A candlelight vigil gave loved ones a chance to grieve and celebrate the life of a local little league coach killed in a hit-and-run collision.Adrian Gonzalez, 24, was killed when a driver hit him with a car and left him to die in a ditch near Challenger Seven Memorial Park in Webster.The vigil was held at the Little League baseball fields, where Gonzalez coached."He had a life full ahead of him. He had so many things going for him. This has hit hard. Really hard," his mother, Erica Penry told Eyewitness News after her son's death on Monday, Oct. 15.As of Saturday night, Webster police are still looking for the driver.Gonzalez was engaged. He was going to college and working, his mother said.At Dickinson Little League, where he coached his younger brother's team for several seasons, he was making a difference."He was great with kids, loved by all the kids," said Jessie Brantley, Dickinson Little League president. "To sacrifice hours and hours and hours, not just for his little brother, but for 40 to 50 kids a year, that means something."Anyone with information is urged to call 281-332-2426, extension 5.