HIT AND RUN

Dickinson Little League coach identified as hit-and-run crash victim in Webster

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
A Little League coach from Dickinson was identified as the person who was struck by a driver and left to die in a ditch near a park in Webster on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Adrian Gonzalez.

According to the Webster Police Department, officers were called to the area of Challenger Seven Memorial Park in the 1400 block of FM 528 at about 9:40 a.m. They found a body in the grass just off the roadway.

An investigation found that the person appeared to have been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Police do not have a lot of information regarding the driver who left the person to die. An investigation is underway.

Leaders of the Dickinson Youth Sports Little League paid tribute to Gonzalez on Facebook after word of his death came out.

According to a post, Gonzalez began coaching Dickinson Youth Baseball before briefly departing. He returned earlier this year to coach the Under-8 Machine Pitch All-Stars.

