Driver arrested after woman was fatally run over on Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas -- Over the holiday weekend, a woman was killed in a late night beach accident.According to the Surfside Beach Police Department, officers were called to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident on the sand in the 100 block of Bluewater Highway at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.Upon arrival, officers were told that the driver had fled the scene northbound on the beach. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim until EMS crews arrived. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.The driver and vehicle were located about 245 yards away on the beach. Police say the driver was found to be in possession of what is believed to be ecstasy, and admitted to being intoxicated.The driver, a man in his 20s, was placed under arrest and charged with intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the jail without incident. Police had not released his name by Tuesday afternoon.The incident remains under investigation by Surfside Beach police and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department.