supply chain

Supply chain surcharges: Are you ready to pay more?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Keep an eye on supply chain surcharges just now popping up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Remember back in 2018 when gas prices were at record levels, and we started seeing gas surcharges pop up?

Well, are you ready for supply chain surcharges?

Sherwin Williams has instituted a 4% surcharge, citing increased costs.

Construction company owner Brennan Dougherty said he only noticed the extra cost when he looked at his receipt after buying paint.

"Wow, they're just flat out, busting it out on the receipt, 4%," said Dougherty. "Obviously if it was a bigger job it affects you a lot more. But 4% on a million dollar job is $40,000."

Experts say we can expect to see supply chain disruption until at least early next year, so other companies may soon do the same.

"Who pays for that? The customer? Do we take it out of our percentage?" Dougherty asked. "It's hard to say. That wasn't there when we bid the job."

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonsupply chainmoneypersonal financeu.s. & worldretailfinance
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Surprise! Holiday packages are moving on time
Local toy store's shelves are stocked despite supply chain issues
Texas lands $17 billion chip manufacturing factory outside of Austin
Santa shortage possible this holiday season amid COVID concerns
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News