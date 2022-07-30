Hershey won't fully meet Halloween demand this year

Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.

Hershey chocolate says it won't be able to make enough candy to fully meet the Halloween deadline.

The problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic, and it hasn't slowed down.

Also, the ongoing supply-chain issues got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey's CEO says they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production.

Regular sweets won.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.