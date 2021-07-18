RodeoHouston announces new spin-off Calf Scramble event for 2022

The new event, "Super Scramble," is an extension of the fan favorite Calf Scramble. It is set to make its debut March 19 of 2022, in which 19 scramblers will hustle to catch one of the nine calves during the event.
The 19 scramblers will consist of the first catch scramblers from each of the previous 19 Calf Scramble events.
Each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance. Here's how the prizes will be distributed.
- First catch: $10,000
- Second catch: $6,000
- Third catch: $4,000
- All remaining catchers: $2,000
- Non-catchers: $1,000
The Calf Scramble can easily become one of the most chaotic, unscripted and favorite events of the Rodeo, according to the press release.
Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has awarded more than $500 million to Texas students and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 20.
