Popular RodeoHouston event to be livestreamed this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may not be taking place this year because of COVID-19, but a fan-favorite event is going virtual!
This year, you can still enjoy the calf scramble right from your living room. The popular rodeo event, which features students running around trying to rope 15 prized calves, will be held as a private event on April 10 and 11, as well as April 17 and 18.
The announcement was made on RodeoHouston's website, as it described the event as "one of the most beloved events of the Rodeo performance, with its unpredictability and heartwarming mission."
To learn more about the journey of the calf scramble or watch the live-streamed event, visit RodeoHouston's website.
The video above is from a previous story.
