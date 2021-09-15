commuting

Houston's number of 'super commuters' increases by almost 70%, report finds

The Houston area boasts 85,000 super commuters in the region, representing 2.6 percent of the total workforce, the report found.
Commuters driving farther for work, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- Long commutes are nothing new in Houston. The average worker in Houston spent nearly 27 minutes commuting to work each day - above the national average of 26.4.

A new development in shuttling to work has developed: super commuters. In fact, the number of so-called "super commuters" - those traveling at least 90 minutes to get to work, and another 90 minutes or more to get home, is on the rise.

According to newly released data from new analysis by Apartment List of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Houston area boasts 85,000 super commuters in the region, representing 2.6 percent of our total workforce.

The number of super commuters in the Houston region grew by 68.3 percent from 2010-2019, compared to the 23.0 percent growth rate of the region's overall workforce.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.

More TOP STORIES News