Complex owners face another lawsuit, man says ceiling fell on him after leak repair requests ignored

A Houston man is suing Sunset Crossing apartments, claiming his ceiling collapsed on his head after management ignored leak repair requests.

A Houston man is suing Sunset Crossing apartments, claiming his ceiling collapsed on his head after management ignored leak repair requests.

A Houston man is suing Sunset Crossing apartments, claiming his ceiling collapsed on his head after management ignored leak repair requests.

A Houston man is suing Sunset Crossing apartments, claiming his ceiling collapsed on his head after management ignored leak repair requests.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is suing his southwest Houston apartment complex after claiming his requests to fix a leak in the ceiling were ignored, resulting in it caving in on him.

ABC13 looked into who owns the Sunset Crossing apartments and found they are also being sued by Harris County for longstanding issues at a different complex.

It has been a long couple of months for Sunset Crossing resident Naim Shaheed.

"When I opened it, just 'boom' popped on my head," Shaheed said.

He told Eyewitness News that on Jan. 23, part of the ceiling at his apartment fell in as he walked in the door.

"It was like instant. It just hit me right in the back of the head," Shaheed said.

Though the ceiling has been fixed now, he says he's still dealing with head and back injuries because of it, and he's suing the owners of the Sunset Crossing apartments.

Shaheed says he complained about the leak multiple times for more than a month before the ceiling came crashing down. Corporate confirms they did get complaints from him.

"It was sagging. I was telling the office the problem when it was a little pinhole. It just got worse and worse, and they weren't doing anything about it," Shaheed explained.

Globix Sunset Crossing LLC owns the Sunset Crossing apartments. They did not answer our questions about the lawsuit and why the ceiling issue wasn't addressed sooner.

Texas Secretary of State records show management of this complex is the same as The Palms at Rolling Creek complex, which ABC13 reported last month that Harris County is suing after years of serious plumbing problems.

Remember, when dealing with issues where you rent, take pictures of the problems and ask your landlord for repairs in writing. It's best to send the repair request letter via certified mail.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.