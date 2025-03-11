5 months after Antigua Apartments was hit with violations, tenants are still waiting for help

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From feces and rodents to mold, tenants in an apartment complex in Galveston have been waiting for help for months.

Despite city hall hitting the owner with hundreds of violations, ABC13 can't get answers as to what's being done.

Antigua Apartment tenants have let ABC13 cameras inside their units to show what they're dealing with. Chrystal Brooks looked inside late last year.

"Feces," Brooks said. "It's literally sewage water coming up."

The conditions are so bad that Noble Damron told us he couldn't wait to get out.

"I would prefer living back in the tent compared to living here," Damron said. "It's just that horrible."

Five months ago, Galveston hit the owner with hundreds of violations. Inspectors found mold issues, rodent infestations, and structural problems.

Since then, ABC13 has asked city leaders for updates on the violations. They still haven't given us an update.

City leaders told us the owner met with them in mid-December and shared plans to sell the complex. It's currently listed for nearly $15 million.

For tenants dealing with a for-sale sign, attorney Richard Amagwula explained that a new owner can't just kick you out. "If your lease agreement says you have a certain amount of time to occupy that property, even upon that sale, the new owner is going to have to be bound by those terms," Amagwula explained.

Experts said landlords have to provide a healthy and safe environment. If your complex is hit with violations, you may be able to take action.

"Breaking your lease agreement, initiating litigation, or sometimes even taking care of the issue yourself," Amagwula said.

City leaders said they asked owners for an action plan about what would happen to tenants if the property was sold or if the new owner planned to tear the complex down. ABC13 was told they wanted the plan by Jan. 1.

It's unclear if the owner complied. Office employees told us they're working with the city to make improvements but didn't get specific.

When Eyewitness News shared the repeated complaints we received from tenants, an employee called them "troublemakers."

One issue tenants told us they've dealt with lately is not being able to receive weekend mail. A sign on the office door said weekend mail pick-up was not available.

The employee said the sign was outdated, and tenants could receive mail on the weekends.

On Monday, ABC13 still saw structural issues and green pool water. Tenants said they dealt with these issues because they had few options.

"Most of us are going to end up in a shelter," Brooks said. "That's what I'm worried about. Ending up in a shelter with my 16-year-old. It's scary."

We asked tenants why they didn't just live there if it was that bad. They told us they didn't have the money because they lived paycheck to paycheck.

The thought of going after the complex themselves in court seems unrealistic. However, legal experts say there are places across our area that offer free assistance to help people in these situations.

