North Houston apartment residents face constant roof issues with no fix in sight: 'Here we go again'

ABC13 spoke with Independence Hall residents about continuous roof problems at the affordable living complex in north Houston.

ABC13 spoke with Independence Hall residents about continuous roof problems at the affordable living complex in north Houston.

ABC13 spoke with Independence Hall residents about continuous roof problems at the affordable living complex in north Houston.

ABC13 spoke with Independence Hall residents about continuous roof problems at the affordable living complex in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's no question that Independence Hall apartments on Houston's north side off Airline Drive have seen better days.

It is an affordable living complex for seniors and those with disabilities. Residents say the roofs have needed to be replaced for years.

"I looked up, and I go, 'Oh crap,'" explained Wendy Shopmyer-Untz, a long-time resident of Independence Hall.

Great, here we go again Charles Shopmyer-Untz, Independence Hall resident

It has been more than two weeks since the ceiling in one of the bedrooms of the Untzs' Independence Hall apartment came falling in.

A few days later, the same thing happened in their other bedroom.

"I took one look at it, and I'm like, 'Great, here we go again,' because the previous hole is right here," explained Wendy's husband Charles.

Part of their frustration is that they've been in this situation before and say it took nearly a year to get the problem fixed. Other residents tell ABC13 they're dealing with the same kind of problems.

"All these roofs need to be replaced. This place is very old, and this patchworkin' is not working," explained Lesley Wilson, another Independence Hall resident.

Wilson says he's lived here for about a year, and his roof has been leaking on and off the whole time.

"Put new roofs on. It will stop everything. It will stop the complaints and everything because it's destroying people's furniture and everything," Wilson said.

Even if management patches the Untzs' ceiling and the others damaged by the recent ice and snow that seeped through, is there a long-term fix in sight? Not exactly.

Bill Elsbree, with the complex's non-profit management group, admits all the roofs need to be replaced.

He says they will soon have money from a Small Business Administration loan they applied for after the derecho last year. That money, though, won't cover all new roofs.

He says he's also hoping to get money from a city program, but even if they're approved for those funds, that's not happening anytime soon, which is disappointing for these folks who just want a solid roof over their heads.

"I want this renovated as soon as possible. Just fix the issues and don't drag your feet," Wendy Shopmyer-Untz said.

ABC13 asked an attorney. If you are dealing with a situation like this, it is possible to get out of your lease.

Since this kind of issue can impact your health and safety, you can file a repair and remedy suit with the courts and either ask the judge to get out of your lease for damages or for rent reduction.

Do you have questions about your rent? Are you struggling to get help from a landlord? Send us your questions, and we will look into it.