HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman seen in widely-circulated video seeking help from neighbors in a Montgomery County neighborhood was in distress, confirming to investigators that the restraints she wore are the ones commonly used in "private intimate encounters," authorities said.
The county's sheriff's office on Thursday revealed new details in a mystery that involved the viral video of a half-nude woman seen seeking help in the Sunrise Ranch community late last Friday.
The woman's boyfriend, who deputies identified as 49-year-old Dennis Collins, was found dead Wednesday inside a home in the neighborhood. Authorities believe he committed suicide by self-inflicted gunshot.
The sheriff's office said there was evidence inside the home that matched elements of the doorbell video. In addition, deputies were able to locate and confirm the safety of the woman through her relatives in Dallas County.
The woman confirmed that she was indeed the person seen in the video that has spawned worldwide interest.
The woman's face has been blurred in all videos and her identity is being withheld, because officials say she is a victim of domestic violence.
A friend of Collins told deputies she received a text message, which prompted a welfare check.
Authorities said the man was threatening to kill himself. By the time deputies made it to the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, it was too late.
During their investigation at the home, they discovered a suicide note, connecting him to the woman they say is his girlfriend seen on that doorbell video.
Investigators say despite receiving inquiries from families and law enforcement across the country, the woman in this doorbell video was not a missing person. But they still have questions about her health and well-being.
The 32-year-old half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video became the subject of a law enforcement investigation after she was recorded ringing doorbells in the middle of the night last Friday.
The woman was barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints dangling from her wrist.
Deputies said the woman's name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence, and that she is still being interviewed.
Neighbors say the man, who worked at a local boat retailer, just moved into the rental home a few months ago.
It's unclear where the woman went after trying to get help from neighbors last Friday, or how long she has been reunited with family.
Investigators say she is from Dallas, and is currently with family out of the Montgomery County area.