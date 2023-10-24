SkyEye flew over the scene, where a huge mess covered the median and the truck was completely smashed. Multiple northbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the debris.

Lanes reopened after 18-wheeler filled with watermelons crashes into sign on I-69 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of crushed watermelons spilled onto the roadway after a truck crashed on the I-69 Southwest Freeway, causing backups for hours Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:51 a.m. on I-69 northbound at University Boulevard in Sugar Land, near the Smart Financial Center, according to Houston Transtar.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a huge mess covered the median, and the truck was completely smashed. It appeared the truck crashed into a highway sign.

Multiple lanes were closed for over six hours as crews worked to clean up the mess.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

