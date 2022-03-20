police officer injured

Sugar Land officer blocking previous accident along US-59 left hurt after crash, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Sugar Land police officer critical after crash along 59

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning after a crash along the Southwest Freeway overnight, authorities confirmed to ABC13.

Transtar cameras show an active scene southbound on the Southwest Freeway at 90A.

Police told us the officer was blocking a previous accident at about 2 a.m. The driver involved in that crash hit some debris, lost control of his car and hit one of the inside walls, according to police.

The officer had come out of his vehicle to conduct a sobriety test. Once back inside his patrol car, authorities said a pickup truck crashed into it.

While first responders were caring for that officer, police said a woman in a jeep hit that pickup truck.

Police said the officer and the woman were taken to a hospital by Life Flight. The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The Sugar Land Police Department has not yet released the officer's name.

Drivers should expect US-59 to be closed most of Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landcar crashpolice officer injuredsugar landpolice officercrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
2 HPD officers injured in separate crashes in Galleria area
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
HPD officer hit by driver while blocking traffic for deadly crash
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
HPD releases bodycam after officer fires weapon toward teen suspect
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash
Show More
Beautiful Sunday, severe storms possible Monday
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
Carlos Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal, sources tell AP
'Magic' thief wanted after taking over $2k from Walmart cashier
Houston won't get anything from GLO flood mitigation plan
More TOP STORIES News