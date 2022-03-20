Sugar Land officer blocking previous accident along US-59 left hurt after crash, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning after a crash along the Southwest Freeway overnight, authorities confirmed to ABC13.Transtar cameras show an active scene southbound on the Southwest Freeway at 90A.Police told us the officer was blocking a previous accident at about 2 a.m. The driver involved in that crash hit some debris, lost control of his car and hit one of the inside walls, according to police.The officer had come out of his vehicle to conduct a sobriety test. Once back inside his patrol car, authorities said a pickup truck crashed into it.While first responders were caring for that officer, police said a woman in a jeep hit that pickup truck.Police said the officer and the woman were taken to a hospital by Life Flight. The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.The Sugar Land Police Department has not yet released the officer's name.Drivers should expect US-59 to be closed most of Sunday morning.