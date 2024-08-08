Man allegedly shot Clear Lake Shores officer before sparking police chase into northwest Houston

The chase came to an end and the 24-year-old suspect was arrested when he lost a tire going over a curb, according to League City police.

The chase came to an end and the 24-year-old suspect was arrested when he lost a tire going over a curb, according to League City police.

The chase came to an end and the 24-year-old suspect was arrested when he lost a tire going over a curb, according to League City police.

The chase came to an end and the 24-year-old suspect was arrested when he lost a tire going over a curb, according to League City police.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting a Clear Lake Shores officer overnight.

"Patient's been hit. Clear Lake Shores officer has been shot in the left arm," first responders were heard reporting on radio traffic.

The police chase following the shooting ended in northwest Houston off Watonga Boulevard.

It all started in League City, where the Clear Lake Shores police officer was shot on Glen Cove Boulevard just before 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

The circumstances around what happened before the officer was shot are unclear. Officials said the officer had asked for backup from the League City Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

While the backup was on the way, the officer was shot in the arm, and the suspect took off in a red Honda SUV, officials said.

An LCPD officer spotted the suspect near the intersection Marina Bay Drive and South Shore Bouelvard and attempted a traffic stop. That's when the chase began.

Police followed the suspect west toward I-45. The chase continued northbound on I-45 and into the city of Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department got involved in the chase, too, putting its helicopter up to help track the suspect.

The chase came to an end when LCPD said the suspect lost a tire going over a curb. He reportedly tried to run, but was arrested just before 3 a.m. on Watonga Boulevard in northwest Houston.

"He's currently being transported to League City. We'll be assisting their investigation out here, holding the scene, as investigators come from Galveston County to this location." Lt. T. Riley with HPD said.

LCPD identified the suspect as 24-year-old Codey Colvin from Sugar Land. So far, he's been charged with evading arrest, but investigators say more charges tied to the shooting will likely follow.

The Clear Lake Shores officer was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.