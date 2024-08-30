1 police officer shot and killed, 2 others wounded in Dallas shooting

One surviving officer is in critical condition and the other is described as stable.

DALLAS -- One police officer has been shot and killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Dallas late Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

Dallas police officers were called to a report of an officer in distress in southern Dallas, according to Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police Department's communications director, who addressed the media early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found an officer shot in his marked patrol vehicle and the responding officers began to exchange gunfire with a suspect at the scene, Lowman said. Two responding police officers were shot in that exchange, Lowman said.

The suspect fled the scene and Dallas police officers pursued the individual down Interstate 35E in Lewisville, police said.

The suspect eventually stopped and exited their vehicle carrying a long gun. Dallas officers shot and killed the individual, officials said.

All three officers were immediately taken to local hospitals where the initial officer, who was shot in his car, has died, police said. One of the responding officers, who was shot in the head, is in critical condition, while the other was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

"Our department is hurting," Lowman said. "We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own. We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city, for not only those who are recovering in the hospital, but for our fallen, for their family and for their loved ones, and for us as a department as well."

Officials did not give any possible motive for the shooting and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.