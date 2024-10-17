Man sentenced 10 years in prison for crash that left a Sugar Land police officer critically injured

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a crash that critically injured a police officer in 2022, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Julian Requena, 27, was charged with two counts of intoxication assault after colliding with then-25-year-old Sugar Land police officer Ruben Munoz.

At around 2 a.m. on March 20, 2022, Munoz responded to a single-vehicle crash on US-59 near Highway 90 and was using his patrol car to block traffic when he was struck.

Authorities say Munoz was unconscious and stuck inside his patrol car.

Munoz was transported to the HOV lane by two Sugar Land Police Department officers, who assisted in prying open the patrol vehicle's rear door with the assistance of two good Samaritans.

Officers performed CPR on Munoz until paramedics arrived at the scene.

After undergoing a number of surgeries, Munoz is back at work, according to law enforcement.

SEE ALSO: 'It's a miracle:' Wife of injured Sugar Land PD officer asks for prayers for his recovery

