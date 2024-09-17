HPD officer shot while responding to home invasion in Spring Branch, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot in the Spring Branch area, according to authorities.

At about 10 a.m., the Houston Police Department took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting the officer had been shot in the 7100 block of Alderney Drive, near Antoine Drive. HPD said the officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

According to Mayor John Whitmire, the officer was shot while responding to a home invasion.

"I am relieved to report that the officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in stable condition," Whitmire said in a statement.

You can read Whitmire's full statement below:

"This morning, I was informed by Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz that an officer had been shot while courageously responding to a home invasion. I am relieved to report that the officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident happened in the 7100 block of Alderney Drive near Antoine Drive. Police detained two individuals at the scene, searching for a third suspect.

I extend my deepest gratitude to our brave first responders, who put their lives on the line daily to keep our community safe. Their dedication and sacrifice do not go unnoticed."

So far, two people have been detained, and officers are searching for a third person. As the search continues, HPD is urging people to avoid the area.